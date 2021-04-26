Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez got together despite breakup

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced in a joint statement earlier this month that they have called off their engagement, but the two seem to be on fairly good terms in the wake of the split.

Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted having dinner together at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on Friday night, according to Ian Mohr of Page Six. The restaurant they dined at was the same one where they went on their first public date back in 2017. A source who saw the former couple eating together told Page Six there “still seemed to be love and respect there.”

Mohr notes that there have been rumblings that A-Rod and J-Lo are still working on business projects together, though Lopez was not involved in Rodriguez’s recent purchase of a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A-Rod and J-Lo said in their statement over a week ago (read it here) that they look forward to remaining friends. They also mentioned their “shared business and projects.”

Lopez and Rodriguez dated for two years before getting engaged in March 2019. A recent report offered a theory about why they may have called things off.