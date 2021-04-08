Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley reportedly split after Valentine’s Day

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley seemed to have no problem going public with their relationship late last year, but that relationship did not last very long.

Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, was spotted holding hands with Beasley last November. Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, has since filed for divorce. Pippen has indicated on a few different occasions that she and the Minnesota Timberwolves star are no longer dating, and a source has confirmed that to Us Weekly.

A person familiar with the Beasley-Pippen relationship told Us Weekly that the two “were friends first” and then became romantically involved. They spent Valentine’s Day together but have since split.

“Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama,” the source said. “(Beasley) was going through a lot and the timing wasn’t right. … Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not.”

It was shortly after Valentine’s Day that Pippen opened up about dating Beasley, so that may have been around the time the two parted ways.

Beasley certainly is dealing with drama in his personal life. His divorce with Yao is ongoing and recently took a somewhat surprising turn.