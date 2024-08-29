Malika Andrews marries fellow ESPN reporter

Two longtime ESPN reporters have tied the knot.

Malika Andrews, who has been at ESPN since 2018, and Dave McMenamin, who joined ESPN as an NBA reporter in 2009, got married on Saturday. Andrews shared some photos on Instagram of the ceremony, which was held at Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, Calif.

Vogue Weddings also photographed the big day:

Andrews is currently the host of “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown” on ESPN. The 29-year-old told Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi that she met McMenamin, 41, when the two were covering a 2017 game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Andrews and McMenamin had been engaged for 21 months prior to getting married.