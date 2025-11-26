Livvy Dunne reacts to the altered photo of her circulating online

Livvy Dunne is having some fun with the altered photo of her making the rounds online this week.

An image went viral from an X account with the handle @LailaArtistx. The photo depicted a woman sitting in the stands at a sporting event and had the caption, “Men be honest… why am I still single?”

Men be honest… why am I still single? pic.twitter.com/GnqNASqiR6 — Laila Charcoal (@LailaArtistx) November 24, 2025

It turns out though that the account was simply trying to farm engagements. Other X users also quickly found out, thanks to the platform’s latest update, that the user behind the account was actually based overseas.

Even more priceless was that online sleuths promptly figured out that the image was actually an altered photo of the gymnastics star Dunne. Back in 2022, Dunne posted a picture of herself sitting in the stands at an LSU game. That image then became the basis for the doctored photo.

On Tuesday, Dunne herself posted a phenomenal reaction to the altered image. “Me tryna get another month free trial like,” Dunne wrote in a quote-post.

Me tryna get another month free trial like https://t.co/YAGlOMPH4B — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) November 25, 2025

The real Dunne is very much not single as she is in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher Paul Skenes. The two recently even shared some great photos from their Italy vacation.

Meanwhile, Dunne continues to show off her incredible sense of humor as well. A couple of months ago, Dunne had a great response to a fan’s jab over her viral armpits photo.