Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles pull classy podium stunt for opponent

August 5, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles had a classy gesture

United States gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed great sportsmanship after the final of the women’s floor exercise at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Monday.

Biles and Chiles added two more medals to Team USA’s count, with the former winning silver and the ladder taking home bronze in the event. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil won the gold medal, and Biles and Chiles seemed genuinely happy for their fellow competitor.

As Andrade was stepping onto the gold medal spot on the podium, Biles and Chiles each turned toward her and bowed in unison.

Andrade has overcome three torn ACLs since 2015 and continued to compete at a high level. She now has six career Olympic medals after winning a gold, two silvers and a bronze in Paris and a silver and gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

If not for Biles dominating the sport for so long, Andrade would likely have more gold medals. Biles and Chiles probably recognize that, which is why they wanted to make sure Andrade owned the spotlight on Monday.

