Manchester United fans storm pitch in protest of owners, Super League

A group of Manchester United fans invaded the pitch at Old Trafford stadium on Sunday in protest of the team’s ownership and its recent support of “The Super League.”

Less than two hours before Manchester United’s scheduled match against Liverpool, a large group of protesters stormed the pitch and created a chaotic scene. The protests began outside the Lowry Hotel, where the United team were staying. Fans were not allowed inside the stadium for Sunday’s match due to the pandemic, but the protesters broke through fencing outside Old Trafford and made their way onto the pitch carrying flares and other objects.

Here’s a look at the scene:

BREAKING: Manchester United fans have broken into Old Trafford as they protest against their owners. They are set to face Liverpool in less than 2 hours and fans are shooting flares into the stands. An absolutely WILD scene. pic.twitter.com/kJ4b2kI8kl — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 2, 2021

A group of United’s coaching staff were turned away at the gates due to the protest. The head referee also was reportedly unable to gain access, and the decision was eventually made to delay the match. The match was supposed to begin at 4:30 p.m. local time but has been pushed until at least 6:30.

Manchester United supporters and fans of other clubs have been irate after plans were announced last week for The Super League. The team’s owners, the Glazer family, were heavily involved in the project and later apologized. The ownership group said they “got it wrong” with The Super League and are committed to making things right.

