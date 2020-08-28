Report: Some ‘prominent’ NFL players want to sit out game in protest

The 2020 NFL season is less than two weeks away from kicking off, but apparently there is a chance some players could sit out the start of it to call attention to social justice issues.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media said Friday that he was told by “a few prominent black players” that they want to sit out a game in an attempt to force action.

NFL owners should be careful. A few prominent Black players are telling me they want to sit out a game to make their feelings felt & force change/action. They are tired, frustrated and emotional. It’s only a few at this point, but sparks become flames & flames become infernos. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 28, 2020

The NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and MLS all postponed games this week in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Play is expected to resume either Friday or over the weekend for all of the leagues.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter on Friday explaining that the league is working on ways to further help with social justice issues. If NFL owners do the same between now and the start of the season on Sept. 10, they may be able to avoid having players sit out in Week 1.

A record number of NFL players are expected to kneel during the national anthem this season.