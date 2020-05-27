These Texas high school state champion football rings are pretty incredible

They mean business in Texas when it comes to high school football, so it’s no surprise that the championship rings that come from claiming a state title are pretty serious.

Carthage High School, which is by the eastern border of the state near Shreveport, Louisiana, won its seventh state championship in football last fall. Members of the team received their 4A DI state title rings on Tuesday, and they are something.

Take a look:

“This is one nice looking ring,” senior wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon said, via KLTV. “It’s pretty big if you ask me.”

Yes, those rings look pretty incredible, even compared to the World Series champions’ rings.

The Bulldogs went 16-0, which is noted on the ring. This was the school’s third title in four years. And those rings really are impressive.