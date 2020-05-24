Nationals’ World Series rings include Baby Shark engraving

Baby Shark was a big part of the Washington Nationals’ World Series run, so it only makes sense that it appears on the ring in some form.

The Nationals released the design of their championship rings on Sunday as part of a video. Roughly two minutes in, the video draws attention to the inside of the ring, which includes a special Baby Shark engraving.

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring.@Jostens // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TqPTnEIFsa — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

You have to love it. Nationals fans had a blast with the Baby Shark phenomenon and it quickly became identified with the team. It simply had to make its way onto the ring somehow.

Gerardo Parra, who use the song as his walkup music and started the craze, went even further in his recognition of Baby Shark.