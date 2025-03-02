High school player hits opponent in nuts intentionally during playoff game

A high school player appeared to throw a ruthless cheap shot at an opponent during a playoff basketball game in Ohio over the weekend.

Reynoldsburg came from behind to beat Hilliard Bradley in a Division I boys district final matchup on Saturday. While the big story should have been the Raiders overcoming a double-digit deficit to keep their season alive, it was a seemingly dirty play that captured the attention of the internet.

At one point in the game, a Reynoldsburg player punched Hilliard Bradley’s Ben Mirgon directly in the groin. The act looked intentional.

This is crazy. Draymond Green out here in the Ohio HS hoops playoffs. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XOzLQTWJW2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 2, 2025

A man who claims to be related to Mirgon said on social media that the player who delivered the blow was not ejected. The player also did not receive a technical foul, which has been confirmed via box scores.

The social media user who says he is related to Mirgon said the groin punch game after Mirgon hit back-to-back three-pointers and led to a “big momentum swing” in the game.

“That’s my cousins boy who got the nut shot. Big momentum swing. Things right after Ben hit back to back threes. … Somehow they just called an intentional foul. No technical not ejected,” Dan Mirgon wrote on X.

From the angle we saw, it looks like the player who threw the punch was fortunate not to be kicked out of the game.

The victory gave Reynoldsburg its first district title since 2018 and kept their season alive.