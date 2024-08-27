5-foot-7, 315-pound high school football star is going viral

Ismael Ayala has become the internet’s latest football fascination.

Ayala stands at just 5-foot-7 but weighs an astounding 315 pounds. The teenage defensive tackle plays for Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pa.

After a standout performance during his team’s season opener Friday, Ayala’s name — and frame — have gone viral on social media.

Ayala tallied 2 sacks, 5 tackles, and 1 tackle for a loss in the contest. His post, which included a link to his highlight reel, has been viewed nearly 2 million times as of writing.

2 sacks

5 tackles

1 tfl https://t.co/qL8UexkX2K pic.twitter.com/6bADP66h4I — Ismael Ayala IV (@IsmaelAyala44) August 25, 2024

While those numbers aren’t exactly NFL-caliber at the high school level, it’s how Ayala makes his plays that has people amazed.

Ayala still maintains a ton of agility despite carrying such massive weight for his height. It’s probably why he goes by the username “79happyfeet” on Instagram.

The strength is clearly there too as he can benchpress well over his body weight with a listed personal best of 375 pounds.

375 bench press pr current body weight 336 pic.twitter.com/OKDXJbxKYM — Ismael Ayala IV (@IsmaelAyala44) May 24, 2024

Ayala may very well have been a fan favorite at the school already. But after becoming a social media star, it won’t be a surprise if the stands are packed for Governor Mifflin’s next game.