High school coach fired after video of him punching player goes viral

A Florida high school football coach was fired this week after a video went viral that showed him punching a player in the head.

The incident occurred during Friday night’s game between Jesuit High School and rival Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Fla. A player who was apparently not supposed to be on the field with Jesuit’s punt return team had to quickly run to the sideline. When he got there, an unnamed assistant coach punched him in the side of the helmet with a closed fist.

Former NFL player Kevin Hobbs, who is now the defensive coordinator at Tampa Bay Tech High School, shared the video on X.

A coaches’ role extends beyond shaping young athletes into great football players; it's about molding them into exceptional individuals within our society. You should NEVER reach a point where you find it necessary to engage in this. #shameful pic.twitter.com/Vu23KFgrYa — Kevin Hobbs (@KevinHobbs_DC) November 4, 2023

“A coaches’ role extends beyond shaping young athletes into great football players; it’s about molding them into exceptional individuals within our society. You should NEVER reach a point where you find it necessary to engage in this. #shameful,” Hobbs wrote.

On Sunday evening, Jesuit president Richard C. Hermes said in a statement that the coach has been fired.

“This behavior contradicts what the school stands for and is completely contrary to the expectation we have for coaches, moderators, and faculty members, who are to be role models for our students and mentors in their development as young men,” Hermes wrote, via the New York Post. “We have reached out to the student, who was not injured in the incident, and to his family. We have met with the coach and informed him that he will no longer be coaching Jesuit football or assisting the school in any other capacity.”

Jesuit won the game 66-35. Head coach Matt Thompson was asked about the incident on Saturday and said “the matter is being addressed.” He did not identify the assistant coach.