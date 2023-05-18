LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce set to change high schools

Bronny James has gotten all the publicity with his upcoming college career and NBA hopes, but another of LeBron James’ sons is also making some noteworthy career moves.

Bryce James, LeBron’s 15-year-old son, will leave Sierra Canyon to play at Campbell Hall in Studio City, Ca., according to Myron Medcalf of ESPN. Bryce played alongside Bronny at Sierra Canyon last season, but is setting out on his own course now that Bronny is off to college.

Campbell Hall has plenty of basketball heritage, as Jrue, Aaron, and Justin Holiday all played there together. Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA champion Richard Hamilton, will be one of Bryce’s teammates next season.

Bryce is only 15, but he has already attracted attention for his ridiculous athleticism. He even has a Division I offer on the table already, so it’s safe to say plenty of scouts will be keeping tabs on him to see how he does at Campbell Hall.