High school teams forced to forfeit playoff game due to fight

Two high school teams in Pennsylvania were forced to forfeit their playoff basketball game after a huge fight broke out late in the contest.

Meadville Area Senior High School and Uniontown Area High School were meeting in the first round of the Pennsylvania boys basketball 5A state championships on Friday. Meadville was leading 63-55 in the fourth quarter when the game was disrupted by a fight.

Things started after a Uniontown player was called for a technical foul for dunking a ball after a foul. Some players started to get into it, and then a Uniontown fan walked over to the Meadville section and started throwing punches. Police tried to intervene, but there was some more craziness that had broken out. One Uniontown player even chased down a fan and then punched him.

My video breakdown of Pennsylvania basketball brawl between Uniontown and Meadville. Two men arrested soon after the incident (on video).



Worst one I’ve ever seen.



📲: https://t.co/sLhYEU4xlr pic.twitter.com/h75Q7Ct1R1 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 9, 2025

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) weighed in on the matter Monday. They announced in a press release that both teams had forfeited the game due to the fight and were removed from the playoffs. The fans involved are supposed to be banned for a year. Both schools will have to undergo sportsmanship training.

For immediate release in regard to the PIAA 1st Round Basketball game held on Friday, March 7th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dotvCCPbAP — PIAA (@PIAASports) March 10, 2025

The fans involved were a big problem. Nobody should be walking over to the other school’s section to start punching opposing fans.