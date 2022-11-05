Everyone made the same joke after Toronto high school team lost 96-0 to IMG

West Toronto Prep decided to take on the big boys on Friday night, and it didn’t go well.

The Ontario, Canada-based high school scheduled a football game against national powerhouse IMG Academy at Bradenton, Fla. for IMG’s senior night. IMG absolutely obliterated West Toronto Prep. The score got so out of hand that the game was called at halftime with IMG leading 96-0.

The game was such a blowout that it reminded sports fans of what happened last year when IMG Academy pulverized another team on national TV.

IMG infamously beat Bishop Sycamore 58-0 in August 2021. The game took on a whole other life afterwards when people learned that Bishop Sycamore was not a real school.

West Toronto Prep’s effort against IMG Academy led people to make jokes comparing them to Bishop Sycamore.

Bishop Sycamore part 2 pic.twitter.com/ioENMwPFeK — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) November 5, 2022

Next time schedule Bishop Sycamore. https://t.co/9rUZj5QF1o — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 5, 2022

We need West Toronto Prep v. Bishop Sycamore for all the marbles https://t.co/SI1jEPduRc — Michaeleen Óge Flynn (@LFXB717) November 5, 2022

Bishop Sycamore Canadian version? https://t.co/HJawnuxoh1 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 5, 2022

Bishop Sycamore move its team to Canada? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/E6yXnc7a7a — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) November 5, 2022

It looks like West Toronto Prep is trying to become an athletics development specialty school.

“WTP is a very competitive high school student-athlete athletics program based in the Greater Toronto Area with a focus on student-athlete development and success in the classroom, in the community, and on the field/court,” the school says on its website.

WTP has played seven games this season, all against schools in the United States. They’re 0-7 and have only scored six points all season, according to their MaxPreps page. They’ve been greatly overmatched and underprepared for many of their games.