Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play

August 20, 2022
by Larry Brown

A player turned backwards

Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia.

Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.

They ran a no-look, behind-the-back pass for a touchdown to win. Take a look at this beauty:

Here is another angle:

What a play. Who would even conceive of that, practice it, and even dare to attempt it in a game? Unbelievable.

According to their coach, that play was called “Banana in the Tailpipe.”

That apparently was Joshua Ruder on the pass and Connor O’Neill with the catch. Loganville won 45-39.

Well done, Loganville. Well done.

