Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play

Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia.

Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.

They ran a no-look, behind-the-back pass for a touchdown to win. Take a look at this beauty:

@SportsCenter this gotta be in the top ten!! Happened in 4th overtime to win the game. @LHSFBRecruits pic.twitter.com/6FL6m6PAVL — Willie Oglesby (@og_triple_og) August 20, 2022

Here is another angle:

One of the most incredible game-winning plays you’ll ever see 🤯 (🎥: .austin.44/TT)pic.twitter.com/gJEZC6EgC7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2022

What a play. Who would even conceive of that, practice it, and even dare to attempt it in a game? Unbelievable.

According to their coach, that play was called “Banana in the Tailpipe.”

That apparently was Joshua Ruder on the pass and Connor O’Neill with the catch. Loganville won 45-39.

Well done, Loganville. Well done.