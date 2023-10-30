Adam Johnson’s girlfriend shares message after ex-NHL player’s tragic death

Former NHL player Adam Johnson died over the weekend following a horrific on-ice accident, and his longtime girlfriend shared an emotional message on social media after the tragedy.

Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England’s Elite Ice Hockey League on Saturday when his throat was cut by an opposing player’s skate blade. He received emergency medical treatment on the ice but could not be saved. The Panthers announced on Sunday that Johnson has died. He was 29.

Ryan Wolfe, Johnson’s girlfriend, shared a tribute to Johnson on her Instagram story.

“My sweet sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and love you always,” Wolfe wrote, via Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

Wolfe first began sharing photos of her and Johnson together on her social media pages more than three years ago, so it appears they had been dating for quite some time.

Johnson played in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He also played for the AHL affiliates of the Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.