Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies following horrific on-ice accident

Former NHL player Adam Johnson died over the weekend after he was involved in a horrific on-ice accident.

Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England’s Elite Ice Hockey League on Saturday when his throat was cut by an opposing player’s skate blade. He sustained the injury during a collision with a Sheffield Steelers player in the second period.

Johnson received emergency medical treatment on the ice. Players returned to the locker room after Johnson was taken to a local hospital. The roughly 8,000 fans who were at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena for the game were asked to leave the building due to a “major medical emergency,” according to ESPN.

On Sunday, the Panthers announced in a statement that Johnson has died. He was 29.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news.

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

Johnson played in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He also played for the AHL affiliates of the Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.

The NHL also issued a statement after news of Johnson’s death was announced.