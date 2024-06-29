Anaheim Ducks’ Beckett Sennecke had the best reaction to getting drafted

Some youngsters manage to keep their cool once they hear their name called in the NHL draft. Beckett Sennecke was not one of them.

On Friday, the Anaheim Ducks selected Sennecke with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Nobody was more stunned about Sennecke going third than the 18-year-old himself. Sennecke had an unfiltered reaction as he stood up to make his way onto the stage.

“Oh my god. What the f–k,” Sennecke appeared to mouth.

Beckett Sennecke was SHOCKED when his name was called by the Ducks at #3 overall 👀 pic.twitter.com/JsmBcSalf8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 28, 2024

NHL.com’s official mock draft projected Sennecke to go 10th overall to the New Jersey Devils, while Russian defenseman Anton Silayev was expected to go third to the Ducks. Sennecke and Silayev ended up trading places as the latter dropped all the way to 10th.

Sennecke was ranked as the 13th-best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Sennecke is a 6’3″ right winger who tallied 68 points (27 goals and 41 assists) for the Oshawa Generals across 63 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His 10 goals in 16 games during the OHL playoffs tied for 4th-most among all skaters.