Brad Marchand puts his hand on Nick Cousins’ throat

January 23, 2025
by Larry Brown
Brad Marchand grabs Nick Cousins

Brad Marchand drew attention on Thursday night after putting his hands on Nick Cousins’ throat during his Boston Bruins’ game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Cousins was not happy about being taken down by the boards during the first period and complained to the referees. Marchand instead was saying that Cousins had dived on the play.

Cousins appeared to say something to Marchand as they headed to the bench. Marchand took off his glove and grabbed Cousins by the neck. He then grabbed Cousins’ jersey.

Was Marchand making a point to Cousins or actually grabbing his throat with malice? It probably won’t matter much to the league office when it comes time to review the play.

The Bruins won the game 2-0. Marchand had four shots on goal and three hits in the game.