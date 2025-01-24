Brad Marchand puts his hand on Nick Cousins’ throat

Brad Marchand drew attention on Thursday night after putting his hands on Nick Cousins’ throat during his Boston Bruins’ game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Cousins was not happy about being taken down by the boards during the first period and complained to the referees. Marchand instead was saying that Cousins had dived on the play.

Nick Cousins wanted a tripping penalty and Brad Marchand was calling a dive 😭 pic.twitter.com/iHMUUOm4aN — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 24, 2025

Cousins appeared to say something to Marchand as they headed to the bench. Marchand took off his glove and grabbed Cousins by the neck. He then grabbed Cousins’ jersey.

Brad Marchand took his hand out of his glove and put it around Nick Cousins' throat in between play 😳 pic.twitter.com/Dwr7C71Djy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 24, 2025

Was Marchand making a point to Cousins or actually grabbing his throat with malice? It probably won’t matter much to the league office when it comes time to review the play.

The Bruins won the game 2-0. Marchand had four shots on goal and three hits in the game.