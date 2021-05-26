Ethan Bear received racist messages after Oilers loss, girlfriend says

Ethan Bear received racist messages after his Edmonton Oilers got swept out of the playoffs on Monday night, his girlfriend says.

Lenasia Ned posted on social media Tuesday to share that Bear received racist messages on his social media accounts regarding his indigenous background.

Ethan Bear's girlfriend shared this post after she said he received racist messages on his social media – adding that he appreciates the love and support from everyone else. #yeg #oilers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7uwHShsHlj — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 26, 2021

Bear, 23, is an emerging young player on the Oilers. But the defenseman made a bad mistake in the third overtime of the team’s Game 4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets late on Monday night. Bear decided to go for a long change, and that’s when the Oilers turned over the puck. A long pass ahead went to Kyle Connor, who was able to score the series-ending goal on a breakaway. Some fans were blaming Bear for his ill-timed switch.

Fans are always going to be upset and frustrated when their team loses a big game like this one. Oilers fans had to be extra upset over the team getting swept out of the playoffs. They were frustrated with Bear for the timing of his change, but that’s no excuse to send those kinds of messages.