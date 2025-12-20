Flyers issue statement about radio announcer’s hot mic moment

The Philadelphia Flyers swiftly responded to a controversial hot mic incident involving veteran radio play-by-play announcer Tim Saunders during Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

In the third period, during a TV timeout, Saunders believed the broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic had gone to a commercial. After a brief silence, he made a sexually suggestive remark to someone off-mic.

“I think we’re still on the air, Tim.”



Nothing can prepare you for this all-time great hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/Z8KWHVdYYn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 19, 2025

“While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?” he said.

His color analyst, Todd Fedoruk, immediately warned, “I think we’re still on the air, Tim,” prompting laughter and realization from Saunders.

The clip quickly went viral, amplified by a popular breakdown video from Jomboy Media, shown above, that dubbed it an “all-time great hot mic moment.”

On Friday, the Flyers issued a statement condemning the comment as inappropriate and not reflective of organizational standards. Together with radio partner 97.5 The Fanatic, they announced an immediate two-game suspension for Saunders, who is in his 29th season with the team.

“We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night’s radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game.

“These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization,” the statement read.

“Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved.

“We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments.”

The organization apologized sincerely to listeners, fans, and those affected. Saunders, through the Flyers Broadcast Network, also issued an apology.