Leon Draisaitl has perfect reaction to Connor McDavid’s unreal night

They say Connor McDavid is the greatest player of his generation. The Edmonton Oilers star made it hard to refute that with his performance on the ice Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

McDavid was not able to light the lamp in Edmonton’s 5-1 home win, but he had a hand in all of his team’s goals, finishing with 5 assists.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner makes such a hard sport to play look so easy, and fellow Edmonton star center Leon Draisaitl is a witness to that brilliance on an almost nightly basis.

“It tilts the ice,” Draisaitl said of McDavid’s incredible evening, via Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com. “He’s obviously feeling it. We’ve all seen it plenty of times in his career. The puck is following him right now. He’s just too good right now. That’s not fun to play against.”

McDavid’s combination of blinding speed, elite puck handling and vision makes him an offensive juggernaut capable of thwarting even the best defenses.

Draisaitl wasn’t too shabby either in the Calgary game, as he scored three goals, but even such a showing was not enough to outshine McDavid’s.

On the season, McDavid is leading the NHL with 67 points on the strength of 23 goals and 44 assists. Meanwhile, Draisaitl has 55 points on 20 goals and 35 assists for the Oilers, who improved to 19-13-6 following their takedown of the Flames.

Coming up next for Edmonton is another game against the Flames on Saturday, but that will be at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Edmonton.