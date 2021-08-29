Evander Kane accuses wife Anna of assaulting him, gets restraining order

Evander Kane has been going through an ugly divorce, and the San Jose Sharks star has now obtained a restraining order against his wife Anna.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kane was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month after he claimed Anna assaulted him on multiple occasions. Kane says the physical altercations began in 2019, when he claims his estranged wife once hit him “7-8 times in the face with her fist.” That was roughly a year after the two got married.

Kane says Anna assaulted him again in October 2020 and April 2021. One time, Kane claims Anna struck him in the face while her mother was visiting the couple. In the other instance, Evander says Anna “started uncontrollably throwing things at me” after she went threw his phone. She then allegedly punched and slapped Kane in the head repeatedly.

The most recent incident occurred in July, according to the court filing. Kane says he had tried to get away from Anna during an argument when she pushed him and tugged a bag he had around his shoulder. Evander says Anna dangerously swung the couple’s baby around during the same altercation.

Kane is seeking a permanent restraining order against Anna, who filed for divorce from him on July 16. She accused Evander of being an absentee father and gambling on NHL games, including his own. That led to an investigation from the league.

Kane has had financial issues in recent years. In 2019, he was accused of failing to pay back one Las Vegas bookmaker after receiving $500,000 in gambling markers. In February, he was the subject of a brutal lawsuit from one of his creditors that accused him of having a “serious gambling problem.”

The 29-year-old Kane scored 22 goals and tallied 27 assists for the Sharks in 56 games last season. He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the team in 2018.