Flyers tender stunning offer sheet to Ducks star Leo Carlsson

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a bold move, tendering a five-year, $90 million offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks restricted free agent center Leo Carlsson .

The deal carries an $18 million average annual value, which would make the 21-year-old the highest-paid player in the league, surpassing Leon Draisaitl ’s $14 million and Kirill Kaprizov ’s upcoming $17 million.

Carlsson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has quickly emerged as a cornerstone for the Ducks. In the 2025-26 season, he recorded 29 goals and 67 points in 70 games despite injury interruptions, then added four goals and 11 assists in 12 playoff contests as Anaheim advanced to the second round.

If the Ducks do not match the offer within seven days, Philadelphia would surrender its first-round draft picks over the next four seasons as compensation.

Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek indicated the team would take time to evaluate the situation, with significant cap implications for retaining other young talents like Cutter Gauthier and Pavel Mintyukov .

Three other teams also tendered Carlsson an offer sheet.

Four other teams presented Leo Carlsson with offer sheets.



This was the danger, and it’s come to roost. https://t.co/YPZDnOpsI8 — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) July 3, 2026

The aggressive play by Flyers general manager Daniel Briere signals Philadelphia’s intent to accelerate its contention window following a promising playoff appearance. The outcome could reshape both franchises’ trajectories heading into the 2026-27 campaign.