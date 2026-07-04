James Dolan hands over control of Rangers to son

James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports, is stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities with the New York Rangers , handing operational control to his 32-year-old son, Quentin Dolan.

The team announced on Friday that Quentin has been named president, chief operating officer, and alternate governor of the Rangers and its AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In his new role, Quentin Dolan will oversee broader team direction and strategy while working closely with Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury, who retains full authority over hockey operations and will now report to him.

Quentin will report to his father. Drury’s hockey decision-making responsibilities remain unchanged.

Quentin Dolan previously served as senior vice president of player performance and science for both the Rangers and Knicks, where he built infrastructure around medical, conditioning, nutrition, mental performance, and data operations.

A New York University graduate with a degree in sports and event management, he joined MSG Sports in 2022 and has held roles including strategic adviser and investment director.

“I’ve always had a tremendous respect and admiration for the New York Rangers organization, it’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Quentin Dolan said, via ESPN. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to ensure our hockey operations staff, coaches, and players have all the support they need to provide our fans a product they can be proud of. I’m looking forward to immediately getting to work with Chris Drury, Mike Sullivan, and the entire staff.”

James Dolan described the move as a natural progression, noting his son’s strong impact and key contributions to the Knicks’ recent championship. Drury expressed confidence that the change will strengthen the organization as it pursues a Stanley Cup.

“Quentin and I have worked together for several years, and I believe him taking on this role will only make the Rangers organization stronger,” Drury said. “The front office and coaching staff will be working in unison with Quentin in all key areas of our team in an effort to put this franchise in the best position possible to compete for a Stanley Cup.”

The transition comes as the Rangers, following two playoff misses, continue their retooling efforts built around core players and prospects.