Gary Bettman finally got spared handing out Stanley Cup

If there is one person who likes the NHL Bubble, it might be Gary Bettman.

The NHL commissioner stepped onto the ice at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday night to hand the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bettman is typically booed loudly by the home fans whenever he makes a speech. But this time, he got lucky: there were no fans in the building to boo him.

Bettman may have spoken longer than usual due to this abnormality.

Boos aside, Bettman and the NHL deserve credit. They were able to resume the season with a dual-city plan. Then they went through the entire playoffs and eventually crowned the Lightning as the champions. And they did it all without any COVID-19 complications or issues.