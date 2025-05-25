Hurricanes get meme treatment after going down 0-3 to Panthers

NHL fans on Saturday added insult to injury as the Carolina Hurricanes got thrashed by the Florida Panthers for a third-straight conference finals game.

The two teams were tied 1-1 heading into the final period of Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. But the Panthers buried the Hurricanes with a five-goal barrage en route to an easy 6-2 Florida victory.

The loss extended Carolina’s Eastern Conference Finals losing streak to 15 consecutive games, a run of futility that spans nearly two decades. Fans made sure to pile on the Canes after Game 3.

The Carolina Hurricanes are 0-15 in their last 15 Eastern Conference Final games



pic.twitter.com/wAcb1L4o9k — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 25, 2025

Carolina hurricanes hockey club in the 3rd period pic.twitter.com/hgDahgGCzh — Bryan (@Metalpanthers) May 25, 2025

The Hurricanes when it’s a Conference Finals game pic.twitter.com/8vndDjDPhG — Alex (@ivandemigoal) May 25, 2025

One fan even compared the Hurricanes to the Maple Leafs, who suffered a meltdown of their own against the Panthers in the previous round.

Fifteen straight ECF losses. The Carolina Hurricanes are a rich man's Maple Leafs. — UrinatingTree (@UrinatingTree) May 25, 2025

On top of the Hurricanes being down 0-3 in the series, Carolina has looked completely outmatched in each contest so far. None of the games were close calls. The Panthers outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 over the first three games of the series — the most lopsided scoring margin in the history of the NHL conference finals after Game 3.

Florida did allow the Edmonton Oilers to claw their way back from a 0-3 hole to force a Game 7 during last season’s Stanley Cup Final. But judging by what the Hurricanes have shown through three games, the odds aren’t in Carolina’s favor to force a Game 7 of their own.