Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Hurricanes get meme treatment after going down 0-3 to Panthers

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Matthew Tkachuk leans forward
Dec 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) takes his position on the ice prior to a face-off during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NHL fans on Saturday added insult to injury as the Carolina Hurricanes got thrashed by the Florida Panthers for a third-straight conference finals game.

The two teams were tied 1-1 heading into the final period of Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. But the Panthers buried the Hurricanes with a five-goal barrage en route to an easy 6-2 Florida victory.

The loss extended Carolina’s Eastern Conference Finals losing streak to 15 consecutive games, a run of futility that spans nearly two decades. Fans made sure to pile on the Canes after Game 3.

One fan even compared the Hurricanes to the Maple Leafs, who suffered a meltdown of their own against the Panthers in the previous round.

On top of the Hurricanes being down 0-3 in the series, Carolina has looked completely outmatched in each contest so far. None of the games were close calls. The Panthers outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 over the first three games of the series — the most lopsided scoring margin in the history of the NHL conference finals after Game 3.

Florida did allow the Edmonton Oilers to claw their way back from a 0-3 hole to force a Game 7 during last season’s Stanley Cup Final. But judging by what the Hurricanes have shown through three games, the odds aren’t in Carolina’s favor to force a Game 7 of their own.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!