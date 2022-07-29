Islanders fans could win big with Mega Millions lottery drawing

The New York Islanders had a disappointing season this year after getting to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, but the organization gave a portion of their fanbase something to be excited about prior to next season.

The four-time Stanley Cup champions announced on Friday that they had purchased 25,000 tickets via the Jackpocket app for Friday’s estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing. The Islanders ordered the $50,000 in tickets (the $50,000 figure is a tribute to the Islanders’ upcoming 50th anniversary season) “on behalf of the ‘Islanders Group,’ which includes all Full Season Ticket Members, suite holders, staff, and the Islanders Children’s Foundation.”

For our 50th anniversary – a $50,000 reason why membership has its benefits 👀 We partnered with @Jackpocket to order $50,000 in Mega Millions lottery tickets on behalf of all Full Season Ticket Members, suite holders, staff & the ICF for tonight’s $1.28B drawing. 💰 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 29, 2022

The estimated $1.28 billion prize would be the second-largest in Mega Millions history. The team would distribute the winnings among their Islanders Group. If the Islanders’ winnings are below $250,000, the proceeds would be donated in full to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

“As we prepare for our historic 50th anniversary season, we want to show our appreciation for our Islanders Season Ticket Members and staff and give them a chance to participate in this massive Mega Millions drawing,” Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement.

The Islanders finished last season with a 37-35 record and 84 points. They were 16 points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.