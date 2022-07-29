 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 29, 2022

Islanders fans could win big with Mega Millions lottery drawing

July 29, 2022
by Alex Evans
Lou Lamoriello looking away.

May 29; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello during media day for the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders had a disappointing season this year after getting to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, but the organization gave a portion of their fanbase something to be excited about prior to next season.

The four-time Stanley Cup champions announced on Friday that they had purchased 25,000 tickets via the Jackpocket app for Friday’s estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing. The Islanders ordered the $50,000 in tickets (the $50,000 figure is a tribute to the Islanders’ upcoming 50th anniversary season) “on behalf of the ‘Islanders Group,’ which includes all Full Season Ticket Members, suite holders, staff, and the Islanders Children’s Foundation.”

The estimated $1.28 billion prize would be the second-largest in Mega Millions history. The team would distribute the winnings among their Islanders Group. If the Islanders’ winnings are below $250,000, the proceeds would be donated in full to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

“As we prepare for our historic 50th anniversary season, we want to show our appreciation for our Islanders Season Ticket Members and staff and give them a chance to participate in this massive Mega Millions drawing,” Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement.

The Islanders finished last season with a 37-35 record and 84 points. They were 16 points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus