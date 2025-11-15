Devils star Jack Hughes suffered freak hand injury during team dinner

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes suffered a freak hand injury Thursday during a team dinner.

In what is being called a “fluke accident,” Hughes slipped and cut his hand at dinner with teammates, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. He is expected to miss at least one game, but the full injury timeline is unknown.

Incredibly, the dinner appears to have been with Barstool Sports personality Frank “The Tank” Fleming, based on a social media post from Thursday.

What do you get a man who has everything? Dinner with the New Jersey Devils. @NjTank99 happy birthday king pic.twitter.com/mVo5TJ0qvT — MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) November 14, 2025

With details unclear, we do not know exactly how Hughes cut his hand. If it is going to cost him at least one game, it must be a pretty deep and serious cut. The 24-year-old is regarded as a certainty to make Team USA’s Olympic roster, but a severe injury could put that timeline into question.

Hughes has been off to a fantastic start for New Jersey. He had 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 games for the Devils so far this season, and leads the team in both goals and points.