Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Devils star Jack Hughes suffered freak hand injury during team dinner

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jack Hughes playing for the New Jersey Devils
Oct 30, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) waits for play to resume in the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes suffered a freak hand injury Thursday during a team dinner.

In what is being called a “fluke accident,” Hughes slipped and cut his hand at dinner with teammates, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. He is expected to miss at least one game, but the full injury timeline is unknown.

Incredibly, the dinner appears to have been with Barstool Sports personality Frank “The Tank” Fleming, based on a social media post from Thursday.

With details unclear, we do not know exactly how Hughes cut his hand. If it is going to cost him at least one game, it must be a pretty deep and serious cut. The 24-year-old is regarded as a certainty to make Team USA’s Olympic roster, but a severe injury could put that timeline into question.

Hughes has been off to a fantastic start for New Jersey. He had 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 games for the Devils so far this season, and leads the team in both goals and points.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App