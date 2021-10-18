Jimmy Hayes died due to cocaine and fentanyl drug mix

The hockey world was heartbroken to learn on Aug. 23 that former NHL player Jimmy Hayes had died. Hayes was pronounced dead at his home in Milton, Mass., after first responders arrived at the scene. He was 31.

Hayes’ death reportedly was not considered to be suspicious at the time. However, the family received the autopsy report for Hayes on Friday. They were shocked at the results.

Hayes’ toxicology report showed the former winger died due to a mix of cocaine and fentanyl, according to what the family told The Boston Globe.

Hayes’ wife told The Globe she was shocked because her husband never showed signs at home of struggling with drugs.

Hayes apparently had an addiction to pain pills and sought treatment for the matter. But some people thought that was behind him.

Hayes’ family wants people to understand how problematic and lethal opioids can be. Hayes’ father believes his son made a “terrible mistake” and hopes others can learn.

Hayes won a national championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL. His story is becoming all too familiar for sports fans, who have seen beloved football and baseball players also die due to drugs, including fentanyl.

