Colt Brennan died of drug overdose from fentanyl, meth

A toxicology report has revealed the cause of death for former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan.

TMZ Sports reports that the toxicology report shows Brennan died from an accidental drug overdose. Brennan had multiple substances in his system, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, amphetamine and ethanol.

Brennan died in May at the age of 37. He was in the fifth month of an inpatient program and said to be doing well prior to the overdose.

Brennan was found unconscious at a rehab facility days before he died at a Newport, Calif. hospital.

Brennan was best known by sports fans as the starting quarterback at Hawaii from 2005 to 2007. He was a stat monster during his career. He completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 14,193 yards, 131 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. The 131 touchdown passes rank fourth all time in NCAA Division I FBS history.

Brennan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, when he led Hawaii to an undefeated regular season. The Rainbow Warriors lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that year.