Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy.

Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper could barely speak with the media after the game because he was so upset.

Jon Cooper says his “heart breaks for the players" because the winning goal shouldn't have counted. But he didn't say why. https://t.co/VnwxA91h8N — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 23, 2022

Cooper did not elaborate on what issue he took with the goal. But many surmised that Tampa Bay thought the Avs had too many players on the ice when Kadri’s goal was scored.

Here's the video from behind the Lightning net, the Avs player is just stepping off when Kadri scores pic.twitter.com/PPToB0SdPO — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 23, 2022

Even an official scoresheet handed out to the media listed seven players on the ice for Colorado on Kadri’s goal.

🎶One of these things is not like the other …🎶 On left, the score sheet handed to media at Game 4. On the right, what's on NHL dot com. pic.twitter.com/MrtClTLtIi — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 23, 2022

More people would have sympathy for the Lightning over their complaint if they hadn’t beaten the Islanders last year with the exact same thing.