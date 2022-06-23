 Skip to main content
Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

June 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

The amount of Avs players on the ice

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy.

Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper could barely speak with the media after the game because he was so upset.

Cooper did not elaborate on what issue he took with the goal. But many surmised that Tampa Bay thought the Avs had too many players on the ice when Kadri’s goal was scored.

Even an official scoresheet handed out to the media listed seven players on the ice for Colorado on Kadri’s goal.

More people would have sympathy for the Lightning over their complaint if they hadn’t beaten the Islanders last year with the exact same thing.

