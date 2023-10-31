Matt Petgrave goes private on social media after death of Adam Johnson

Matt Petgrave has gone private on social media after being a part of horrific event over the weekend.

Petgrave, who plays for the Sheffield Steelers of England’s Elite Ice Hockey League, caught opponent Adam Johnson in the neck with the blade of his skate, cutting Johnson’s throat.

Johnson, a former NHL player who played for the Nottingham Panthers, received emergency medical attention on the ice. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. More details on the incident can be found here.

Petgrave has received negative attention for his role in the Johnson’s death and is trying to block that out as much as possible. The 31-year-old has since gone private on X following the news of Johnson’s death. He also deactivated his Instagram profile.

Police are investigating the situation.

Johnson went overseas to continue his hockey year following the 2019-20 NHL season. He was in the midst of his first season with the Panthers. Petgrave, who is from Canada, is in his second season with Sheffield.