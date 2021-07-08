Topless Nikita Kucherov takes shot at Canadiens fans

Nikita Kucherov gave an epic press conference after his Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night.

Kucherov did his media session while topless and drinking a beer. He got in a shot at Canadiens fans for celebrating so hard after the team’s Game 4 win, which made the series 3-1.

“I didn’t even want to go back to Montreal,” Kucherov said. “But the fans in Montreal? Come on. They acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. Are you kidding me? You kidding me? Their final was last series.”

This was the Canadiens’ first trip to the Cup Final since 1993. Once the team fell behind 3-0 in the series, the fans regarded the Game 4 win to avoid the sweep as a huge deal, resulting in Kucherov’s comments.

The Canadiens had a surprising run to the Stanley Cup, but it fell short against a superior team. Kucherov’s comments highlight the difference between the squads.