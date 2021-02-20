Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban selling Beverly Hills mansion after breakup

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban announced their breakup a few months ago, and now it’s time to start dividing things up. Accordingly, they are selling a home they purchased in April.

Vonn and Subban have listed their four-bedroom luxury home in Beverly Hills, Calif. for sale at $7.175 million. They purchased the home in April for $6.75 million and appear to believe market appreciation accounts for a 6 percent boost in value.

Lindsey Vonn lists Beverly Hills love nest for $7.1 million after split from P. K. Subban | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/DzpkgvT5Bi #RealEstate pic.twitter.com/qEJ66mdp7t — Susie Blackmon (@SusieBlackmon) February 19, 2021

Vonn, a former Olympic gold medal-winning skier, and Subban, an NHL player, met in 2017. They announced a year later that they were dating. The two got engaged in 2019 and had plans to marry last year, but that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ended up announcing their breakup in late December with identical statements.

Vonn, 36, retired from skiing in 2019. Subban, 31, is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils. He is in the second-to-last season of an 8-year, $72 million contract he signed with Montreal in 2014.