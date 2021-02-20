 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 19, 2021

Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban selling Beverly Hills mansion after breakup

February 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lindsey Vonn PK Subban

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban announced their breakup a few months ago, and now it’s time to start dividing things up. Accordingly, they are selling a home they purchased in April.

Vonn and Subban have listed their four-bedroom luxury home in Beverly Hills, Calif. for sale at $7.175 million. They purchased the home in April for $6.75 million and appear to believe market appreciation accounts for a 6 percent boost in value.

Vonn, a former Olympic gold medal-winning skier, and Subban, an NHL player, met in 2017. They announced a year later that they were dating. The two got engaged in 2019 and had plans to marry last year, but that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ended up announcing their breakup in late December with identical statements.

Vonn, 36, retired from skiing in 2019. Subban, 31, is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils. He is in the second-to-last season of an 8-year, $72 million contract he signed with Montreal in 2014.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus