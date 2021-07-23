Seth Jones gets big contract extension as part of trade to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks were working on acquiring Seth Jones from Columbus this offseason, and they finally made it happen.

The Blackhawks acquired Jones in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Friday. As part of the deal, Chicago is giving Jones a 7-year deal worth $9.5 million per season, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Jones was entering the final season of his current contract and indicated he would not sign with Columbus long-term. Rather than lose him for nothing, the Blue Jackets began receiving trade inquiries. The Philadelphia Flyers were among the teams working on a possible trade for the defenseman, but Chicago landed him.

The Blackhawks had been looking to upgrade their defenseman, which explains the move. They will pair the 26-year-old with his younger brother, Caleb, who was acquired in a deal with Edmonton.

Jones had five goals and 28 points in 56 games last season, while averaging 25:14 minutes per contest.