Let’s pray for Sidney Crosby’s health after this vicious infraction

April 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

If you are at all religious, please be sure to say a prayer for Sidney Crosby’s health and well being.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was absolutely brutalized by a high-stick from Patrice Bergeron after losing a faceoff following a goal on Saturday.

Take a look at this heinous act by Bergeron:

That was one of the harshest acts we’ve seen in hockey. However did Crosby survive it?

Bergergon received a four-minute double-minor for his actions.

Crosby had scored a shorthanded goal prior to the faceoff, which made it 6-5. Boston added an empty-net goal to make it 7-5 and won by that score.

Maybe the lesson learned here is any time there is the slightest bit of contact, make sure you sell it as much as possible.

