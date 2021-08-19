Here is why Steven Stamkos sold his massive Tampa house

Steven Stamkos sold his massive Tampa, Fla. home, but Lightning fans should not be worried. There is actually a good reason for the sale.

According to Lightning reporter Joe Smith, Stamkos sold the Davis Islands home because he was offered such a ridiculous price. The Lightning captain plans to buy another house in the same area.

#tblightning captain Steven Stamkos did sell his Davis Islands/Tampa home this week for $16 million. But don’t read too much into it. I’m told Stamkos just got a great price he couldn’t refuse. The Zestimate on home was $7.2 million. Expect he’ll buy another home in same area — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) August 18, 2021

The Tampa Bay Times provides more information about the sale.

Stamkos bought the plot of land on Davis Islands in 2017 for $3.85 million. He and his wife then built a 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion that was completed in 2018.

The home sale occurred off market as the real estate agent represented both parties. The agent who completed the sale was representing buyers who were moving from the Boston area and looking for a newer home with water views, just like Stamkos’. The agent asked Stamkos what price it would take for him to sell, and the buyers met it. The price was $16 million. For that money, the Stamkoses can go buy another home in the Davis Islands. They similarly reached out to existing home owners to see who was willing to sell and reportedly have a house lined up.

The plans for the Stamkoses to sell the house were arranged in March. However, the transaction was delayed so that Stamkos would not have any distractions during the NHL season.

Stamkos’ Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Real estate sales on Davis Islands have been escalating. You may recall that Derek Jeter recently set a record with the sale of his home.