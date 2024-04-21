Tom Wilson accused of dirty play against Rangers

One game into the playoffs, Washington Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson is already being accused of dirty play.

The Capitals lost 4-1 to the New York Rangers in Sunday’s Game 1, but Wilson was very much in the middle of the action. Two incidents gained particular attention on social media, the first coming late in the second period when Wilson threw a big hit on New York’s Mika Zibanejad, even though the puck appeared to be heading well away from them.

Tom Wilson is starting to run around lolol keep your head on a swivel https://t.co/cGtvotbiMc pic.twitter.com/oULbUuxb77 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 21, 2024

Wilson was also accused of slashing Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the lower back. Video was not clear, however, and it looked like Wilson’s stick may have hit the crossbar instead.

Tom Wilson uses his stick to chop Igor Shesterkin's lower back#Capitals 1 #Rangers 4 Final pic.twitter.com/svdX7bS8gC — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) April 21, 2024

Regardless, the Rangers will be well aware of Wilson’s habits. Remember, three years ago, the Rangers were so furious at a perceived indiscretion by Wilson going unpunished that they called for the NHL’s head of player safety to be fired in a public statement. They probably will not go this far here, but they will make sure the league office knows what Wilson is up to in this series.