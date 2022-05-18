Video: Brayden Schenn beats up camera in penalty box
Brayden Schenn was not happy with a high-sticking penalty he was called for on Tuesday night and took out his frustration on a camera.
Schenn was called for the penalty near the end of the third period of his St. Louis Blues’ Game 1 contest against the Colorado Avalanche in their Western Conference semifinals series.
Schenn's penalty for high-sticking … pic.twitter.com/6Ulz9aC7tf
— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 18, 2022
Schenn was so upset with the call he beat up the penalty box camera. Take a look:
Brayden Schenn tees off on the penalty box cam, includes the cam view pic.twitter.com/l5JDxWem3g
— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 18, 2022
Though Schenn was angry, his penalty did not hurt his team. The Blues killed the power play to send the game to overtime tied 2-2. Colorado won the game halfway through the first overtime period on a goal by Josh Manson.
The Avs lead the series 1-0.