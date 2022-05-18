Video: Brayden Schenn beats up camera in penalty box

Brayden Schenn was not happy with a high-sticking penalty he was called for on Tuesday night and took out his frustration on a camera.

Schenn was called for the penalty near the end of the third period of his St. Louis Blues’ Game 1 contest against the Colorado Avalanche in their Western Conference semifinals series.

Schenn was so upset with the call he beat up the penalty box camera. Take a look:

Brayden Schenn tees off on the penalty box cam, includes the cam view pic.twitter.com/l5JDxWem3g — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 18, 2022

Though Schenn was angry, his penalty did not hurt his team. The Blues killed the power play to send the game to overtime tied 2-2. Colorado won the game halfway through the first overtime period on a goal by Josh Manson.

The Avs lead the series 1-0.