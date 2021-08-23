Video: David Pastrnak leads fans in chant at Czech soccer game

David Pastrnak is living it up in his native Czech Republic.

Pastrnak, a standout winger for the Boston Bruins, traveled to support his favorite soccer team on Sunday. Here he was standing up with his shirt off, leading chants supporting Banik Ostrava.

Banik may have lost 4-0 to SK Slavia Prague, but you wouldn’t have known it based on Pastrnak.

The 25-year-old recently was awarded the Golden Hockey Stick for the fifth straight time. The honor is given to the top Czech player in the NHL. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2020 after tying Alex Ovechkin for the league lead with 48 goals.

It’s a nice thing to see Pastrnak enjoying himself just months after enduring a terrible tragedy.