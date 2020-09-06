Video: Islanders’ radio call of Game 7 win is awesome

The New York Islanders on Saturday advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 27 years, and the radio call did the event justice.

The Isles shut out the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 to advance to the conference final against Tampa Bay. Thomas Greiss stopped all 16 shots he faced for the shutout. As the seconds ticked down for the win, the radio announcing team of Chris King and Greg Picker captured the moment perfectly.

Take a look at this video from Picker:

The final minute of regulation from the studio as the #Isles advance to the conference finals for the first time in 27 years! pic.twitter.com/HZZoA4qxnH — Greg Picker (@GregPickerHere) September 6, 2020

Well done by both King and Picker.

Though the Isles have made the playoffs four times in the last six seasons, they haven’t been to the conference final since 1993. Fans who grew up watching the team win four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-1983 haven’t seen the team reach the Stanley Cup Final since 1984.

It’s been a long wait for Islanders fans to advance this far in the postseason.