Video: Jake Evans taken off on stretcher after big hit from Mark Scheifele

June 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jake Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher Wednesday following a big hit by Mark Scheifele.

Evans’ Montreal Canadiens were leading the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in the final minute of Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. The Jets had an empty net, and the Canadiens were able to clear the puck.

Evans skated down the ice, grabbed the puck, and scored on a wraparound. However, he got nailed by Scheifele, who was closing at full-speed:

Scheifele was ejected from the game. He could be facing a suspension.

The Canadiens won the game 5-3 to take a 1-0 series lead. This was a terrible way for Evans to end up on the day he turned 25 years old.

