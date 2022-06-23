Video: Jon Cooper holds brief press conference after Game 4 loss

Jon Cooper was so distraught after his Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 4 loss to the Colorado Avalance on Wednesday night that he barely spoke with the media.

The Lightning coach took issue with the Avalanche’s goal in overtime to win it 3-2. Though he did not specify his issue, it’s become apparent that Cooper felt the Avs had too many players on the ice when Nazem Kadri scored his winning goal.

Colorado had too many men on the ice for Nazem Kadri’s Game 4 OT winner. Jon Cooper says his “heart breaks for the players” before leaving his post-game press conference abruptlypic.twitter.com/2GkhUlyDIy — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 23, 2022

Cooper only spoke briefly and said he would be able to talk more with the media on Thursday.

“This one’s gonna sting much more than others just because … you’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players, because we probably should be playing,” Cooper said.

Cooper knows his team is in trouble. They are down 3-1 in the series and the Avs will host Game 5 on Friday night with a chance to win it all.

The more they focus on the goal not going in their favor, the harder it will be for them to gear up for Game 5.