Video: Kenny Albert had great call about Lightning winning Stanley Cup

Kenny Albert had a nice call for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on Wednesday night.

The Lightning shutout the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 at Amalie Arena to clinch the series and their second straight Cup. As the seconds ticked down to the end of the game, Albert had a great line: “Lightning strikes twice.”

That, of course, was a reference to the Lightning winning the Cup for the second season in a row.

Albert didn’t overpower the moment but instead laid out and let the audio run on its own. That allowed the fans to hear the crowd reaction to the big win.

That seemed like a Jim Nantz-like planned line for when a golfer wins a major. Even if Albert had it planned out, it worked perfectly well.