Video: Nazem Kadri ejected for illegal hit on Justin Faulk

Nazem Kadri was ejected from Wednesday night’s first round playoff game for an illegal hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

Kadri’s Colorado Avalanche were up 3-1 in the third period of Game 2 of their series with the St. Louis Blues. Robert Thomas was skating towards the net and dropped a pass behind him to Faulk, who attempted a wrister. Just as he shot the puck, Faulk was nailed by a check from Kadri.

Kadri was given a match penalty and ejected from the game.

Kadri has a history of such moves. He is the only active NHL player with three game misconducts in the Stanley Cup Playoff. In 2019, he was suspended in the playoffs for a hit on Jake DeBrusk. The year before, he was suspended for boarding Tommy Wingels.

The Avs won the game 6-3.