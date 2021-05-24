Video: Taylor Lewan went nuts ripping off his shirt, slamming beer at Predators game

Taylor Lewan absolutely lit it up at the Nashville Predators game on Sunday.

Lewan attended the team’s 4-3 double overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The 29-year-old Tennessee Titans lineman was shown on the jumbotron during the second period of the game. Lewan knew he had to have a great showing, so he ripped off his shirt and slammed a beer. Take a look:

Lewan must have seen what Dan Feeney did at the Islanders game on Saturday and decided he couldn’t be outdone.

Lewan has always been a pretty fiery guy, as we have seen. His reaction seemed to be pretty well within his character. And the fans obviously loved it.