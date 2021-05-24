 Skip to main content
Video: Taylor Lewan went nuts ripping off his shirt, slamming beer at Predators game

May 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Taylor Lewan absolutely lit it up at the Nashville Predators game on Sunday.

Lewan attended the team’s 4-3 double overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The 29-year-old Tennessee Titans lineman was shown on the jumbotron during the second period of the game. Lewan knew he had to have a great showing, so he ripped off his shirt and slammed a beer. Take a look:

Lewan must have seen what Dan Feeney did at the Islanders game on Saturday and decided he couldn’t be outdone.

Lewan has always been a pretty fiery guy, as we have seen. His reaction seemed to be pretty well within his character. And the fans obviously loved it.

