Zdeno Chara gets bonuses in contract with Caps after leaving Bruins

Zdeno Chara’s longtime Boston Bruins career came to an end on Wednesday as the veteran defenseman announced he had signed with the Washington Capitals.

Chara, who has been in the NHL since 1997 and spent the last 14 seasons with the Bruins, said in an Instagram post that the team decided to move on from him. The 43-year-old decided to sign a 1-year, $795,000 deal with the Caps because he wants to keep playing.

“Recently, The Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players and I respect their decision. Unfortunately, my time as the proud Captain of the Bruins has come to an end,” Chara wrote as part of his Instagram post.

Though Chara’s contract is for under $800,000, he could turn that into seven figures based on some incentives.

He gets $230,000 if he plays in 10 games and receives larger bonuses if the team reaches the playoffs and wins the Stanley Cup.

Chara is a former Stanley Cup champion, 7-time All-Star, and won the Norris Trophy in 2008-2009.

Photo: Lisa Gansky/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0