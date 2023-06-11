 Skip to main content
FOX TV viewers complained about 1 issue for Belmont Stakes telecast

June 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
FOX televised the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, and their broadcast left many viewers dissatisfied with one issue.

Arcangelo won the race despite entering the race with 7-1 odds. The horse pulled away at the end and won by a length.

What was interesting while watching the race was the way the audio was presented. FOX initially had the audio feed for the crowd pretty high, as well as the sounds of the horses running. Then towards the end of the race, the audio of the horses breathing, working hard, and clip-clopping was very audible, to the point it almost drowned out announcer Tom Durkin’s call.

Here is a video replay of the race for you to listen:

Many people noted that FOX brought Durkin out of retirement for the call, only to obscure his call.

The Belmont Stakes had been broadcast by NBC since 2011. This was the first year that FOX took over the broadcast rights, which they hold until 2030. It will be interesting to see whether they make changes for next year’s telecast.

