FOX TV viewers complained about 1 issue for Belmont Stakes telecast

FOX televised the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, and their broadcast left many viewers dissatisfied with one issue.

Arcangelo won the race despite entering the race with 7-1 odds. The horse pulled away at the end and won by a length.

What was interesting while watching the race was the way the audio was presented. FOX initially had the audio feed for the crowd pretty high, as well as the sounds of the horses running. Then towards the end of the race, the audio of the horses breathing, working hard, and clip-clopping was very audible, to the point it almost drowned out announcer Tom Durkin’s call.

Here is a video replay of the race for you to listen:

Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

Many people noted that FOX brought Durkin out of retirement for the call, only to obscure his call.

The sound mix FOX had for the Belmont Stakes was embarrassingly awful. It sounded like they had microphones attached to a couple of horses' legs. Tom Durkin could have had the greatest call in sports history and no one would have known, he was inaudible. — Ryan Briggs (@professorbriggs) June 10, 2023

I like hearing the rumble of the horses but Fox's audio at the Belmont was so attuned to it that you could barely hear the announcer. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) June 10, 2023

Yes, that was not ideal. I couldn't make out what Tom Durkin was saying for the entire race. https://t.co/qRMiBHSryP — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) June 10, 2023

Love hearing audio of a horse breathing loudly instead of the call of the Belmont Stakes. Great going FOX. — Dan Arnoldi (@ArnoldiPSU) June 10, 2023

FOX Sports had the legendary Tom Durkin call the Belmont Stakes – and you couldn't hear him over the crowd! The worst ever audio mix for a big sporting event. An embarassment to Broadcasting and Racing. And an insult to Durkin. — Cedric (@CHC1969) June 10, 2023

That was a pretty good call back for Tom Durkin! Hard to shake off the dust in a turf sprint with a full field. — Kaitlin Free (@kaitlinefree) June 10, 2023

The Fox Audio was AWFUL. Too much of the horses and not enough Tom Durkin. Could barely hear him. — Scott Strasemeier (@ScottStras) June 10, 2023

The Belmont Stakes had been broadcast by NBC since 2011. This was the first year that FOX took over the broadcast rights, which they hold until 2030. It will be interesting to see whether they make changes for next year’s telecast.